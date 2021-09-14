CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU says it has no option but to talk to Taliban

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjH8G_0bvdVr7600

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has no option but to talk to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday.

“The Afghan crisis is not over,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban.”

EU foreign ministers have set conditions for re-establishing humanitarian aid and diplomatic ties with the Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, including respect for human rights, particularly women’s rights.

“Maybe it’s a pure oxymoron to talk about human rights but this is what we have to ask them,” he said.

Borrell told EU lawmakers that the bloc should be prepared to see Afghans trying to reach Europe if the Taliban allow people to leave, although he said he did not expect migration flows to be as high as in 2015 caused by Syria’s civil war.

The European Commission plans to secure funding from EU governments and the common budget of 300 million euros ($355 million) both this year and next to pave the way for resettlement of around 30,000 Afghans.

($1 = 0.85 euros)

Comments / 2

Related
Birmingham Star

Taliban to address EU concern after recognition of new govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Reacting to European Union concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Monday said that they will address EU concerns after recognition of the new Islamic Emirate government. Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information and Culture of the caretaker cabinet...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Analysis-From Doha, EU Limits Diplomacy With Taliban to Afghan Aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will focus on humanitarian aid as it figures out how to deal with the Taliban, aiming on an informal arrangement with Afghanistan's new rulers to ensure safe aid corridors, four diplomats and two officials said. More than a month after the Islamist militants took...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
US News and World Report

Dutch PM Not Proposing New EU-UK Security Deal, EU Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Media reports of a possible security agreement between the European Union and Britain to be offered by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are untrue, the European Commission said on Friday. The Times of London said in an article published on Friday that Rutte, during a meeting with his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan calls for quick start to trade talks with EU

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government called on the European Union to quickly begin trade talks after the bloc pledged to seek a trade deal with the tech-heavyweight island, something Taipei has long angled for. The EU included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for a potential bilateral...
WORLD
Argus Press

Leader says Poland wants to be in EU, but remain sovereign

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's most powerful politician says the country's future is in the European Union and that there will be “no Polexit,” but that Poland at the same time wishes to remain a “sovereign” country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the head of the governing conservative Law and Justice...
POLITICS
Derrick

Rights groups say EU fails Afghans fleeing Taliban

BRUSSELS (AP) — Human rights and refugee groups appealed Thursday to the European Union to step up its help for people trying to flee Afghanistan, accusing the bloc of failing to do enough to assist those living in fear of Taliban rule. More than 100,000 people were airlifted out of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#The European Union#The European Parliament#Afghans#The European Commission
US News and World Report

EU Says Provisional Taliban Government Falls Short of Promises

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union voiced disapproval on Wednesday of the Taliban's provisional government in Afghanistan after the Islamist militants named several leaders, saying they had not kept a promise to include women and other religious groups. "It does not look like the inclusive and representative formation in terms of...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. Ank Bijleveld followed foreign minister Sigrid Kaag out of the door after parliament formally censured them over a crisis that has left dozens of interpreters stranded in Afghanistan. The Dutch ministers are believed to be the first Western officials to resign over the chaos that followed the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, although Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week. Unlike Kaag who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld had originally refused to quit but finally bowed to pressure on Friday, saying she did not want to hamper the "important work" of her colleagues.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN: Taliban ask to address the UN General Assembly

The United Nations says the Taliban Afghanistan s new rulers since last month, have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador and are asking to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders that began Tuesday.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a communication on Sept. 15 from the currently accredited Afghan Ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, with the list of Afghanistan’s delegation for the assembly’s 76th session.Guterres received another communication on Sept. 20 with the letterhead “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” signed by “Ameer Khan Muttaqi” as “Minister of Foreign...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU says it is working on options to manage power prices, Spain says

MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A European Union official told national ministers on Wednesday that the bloc’s executive arm is working on options to help member states manage record-high power prices, Spain’s Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said. Energy ministers from different countries expressed their concern about rising energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy