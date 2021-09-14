CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigelow 'tea chest' inventor's former CT estate and car lounge listed for $1.7M

By Nicole Funaro
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home on 30 Crossbow Lane in Easton looks like a piece of Italy landed in Connecticut, but the home’s style isn’t its only noteworthy detail. Nicknames “La Dolce Vita,” or “the sweet life,” the Mediterranean-style “trophy estate” was previously owned by Arnold D’Angelo, the late entrepreneur who once worked for Bigelow tea’s food service division. In his time with Bigelow, D’Angelo was a "big driver of the Bigelow tea chest," the tea company confirmed, which is often found in hotels and restaurants. D’Angelo also went on to found his own marketing and distributing firm called IMS, according to Candy Industry, which also worked with co-branded Land O’Lakes and Arizona Iced Tea products.

