CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Guilty Review

By Siddhant Adlakha
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guilty was reviewed out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where it made its world premiere. It will have a limited theatrical release on Sept. 24 and hit Netflix on Oct. 1. A one-location, mostly one-man show from director Antoine Fuqua, The Guilty follows a 911 dispatcher in a...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
theaureview.com

The Guilty is an intense showcase for the ever commanding Jake Gyllenhaal: TIFF 2021 Review

The 2018 Danish thriller The Guilty was riveting, ruthless material. This American remake, coming courtesy of director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), is much of the same, which means those who have seen the original will find the plotting all too familiar, yet those uninitiated are likely to be wholly swept up in its minimalistic thrills and emotionally effective turns.
MOVIES
/Film

The Guilty Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Is Terrific In An Otherwise Lackluster Remake [TIFF 2021]

From a storytelling perspective, Antoine Fuqua's "The Guilty" is pretty good. How could it not be? It's following the original film that inspired it beat by beat. This "The Guilty" may not be a shot-by-shot remake akin to Gus Van Sant's fascinating, flawed "Psycho" experiment, but it might as well be. Here, Fuqua and company are sticking close to the 2018 Danish film, and if you've seen that movie, you've more or less seen this one, too. With that in mind, the new "Guilty" cranks out tense, claustrophobic scenes in the same fashion. But what we have here is also something with the slick sheen of Hollywood all over it. It's willing to go to the same dark places as the Danish film, but it doesn't want to hang out in those places very long.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – The Guilty

Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Eli Goree, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard. SYNOPSIS:. A demoted police officer assigned to a call dispatch desk is conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Guilty’: Jake Gyllenhaal Switches On Beast Mode In Antoine Fuqua’s Emotionally Intense, Single-Setting Thriller [TIFF Review]

It’s clearly patronizing to give a filmmaker like Antoine Fuqua notes, but given the disaster of his last film — “Infinite,” also a 2021 movie — and the triumph of his latest release, maybe a little encouragement can’t hurt. “The Guilty” is an intense, single-setting thriller, the polar opposite of the film he released three months prior. Maybe this means Fuqua is better off without his toys and CGI and should reunite with Jake Gyllenhaal as often as possible.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
moviehole.net

Trailer : Jake Gyllenhaal in The Guilty

The full trailer for “The Guilty”, which takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center, has been released ahead of the October 1 bow on Netflix. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger – but he soon...
TV & VIDEOS
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty Hands Jake Gyllenhaal the Phone in Solid American Remake

Only three years ago, Danish director Gustav Möller made The Guilty, a single-room thriller focused on an operator attempting to save a kidnapped woman. Met with acclaim and making the Best International Feature Oscar shortlist, the film could easily be called a rousing success. It makes sense why Antoine Fuqua would be keen to direct a remake considering his interest in crime-related dramas, though he decided to change little within the plot. Penned by Nic Pizzolatto, the film works because the plot still remains interesting even a few years later, even if the messaging gets muddled due to a lack of clarity.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Guilty Early Reviews Praise Jake Gyllenhaal's Powerful Performance

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the first reviews for Netflix's latest A-list led thriller, The Guilty, are now in, and it sounds like another powerhouse performance from the much-celebrated Jake Gyllenhaal. Directed and produced byTraining Day's Antoine Fuqua, and with a screenplay by Nic Pizzolatto, The Guilty is a remake of a critically-acclaimed Danish movie of the same name. So, has this remake managed to avoid the trappings of so many before it? Well, according to some, yes.
MOVIES
IGN

Star Wars: Visions Review

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Below is a spoiler-free review. Every Star Wars property is made of the same basic ingredients: a touch of Western flair, a bit of influence from Japanese history, and all the complex mechanics that build a sci-fi world. Visions uses many of the same building blocks, simply rearranged in a new order. The collection of nine episodes — each featuring an independent story and design style from six different anime studios — is the Star Wars we all know and love, but one that grants a refreshing new experience to viewers like myself, who are looking for something different.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Nic Pizzolatto
fox32chicago.com

Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua talk new Netflix film 'The Guilty'

CHICAGO - Jake Gyllenhaal puts on what is essentially a one-man show in the new Netflix thriller, "The Guilty." The Oscar-nominated actor plays a 911 operator who receives a disturbing call one night – and he takes the matter into his own hands to save the woman on the other end of the line.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Review: Jake Gyllenhaal carries claustrophobic ‘The Guilty’

An emergency dispatch center doesn’t exactly sound like the most visually exciting place to set an entire film. But the technical limitation of being imprisoned in a soulless office while high stakes action takes place off screen can be an inspired storytelling gimmick in the right hands, as it is in “ The Guilty,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Nic Pizzolatto and starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
MOVIES
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch, Director Will Sharpe on Herding Cats for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eccentric British artist who became famous for his playful pictures of cats. History remembers Wain for essentially domesticating cats in England through his work, with his funny art changing attitudes and turning the animal from a vermin catcher into an acceptable pet. But, Cumberbatch explains, the new movie aims to capture the inner life of this unsung hero.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapd#Baylor#American#Danish
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Candyman’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The pandemic has made streaming more popular than ever, and while Covid restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime has made it more convenient to watch new movies from home. The platform offers “Candyman,” “Respect,” and a bunch of other movies that are currently in theaters. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, now’s the time to sign up...
MOVIES
94.9 KYSS FM

Nicolas Cage Is Filming Two Westerns Back To Back In Montana

I'm not sure that I've mentioned this before, but I'm a massive fan of Nicolas Cage. No, fan's not the right word - I'm a Nicolas Cage scholar. Few people have studied the career of Nicolas Cage more than I have. I've seen everything he's ever made, from his early classics like Raising Arizona and Moonstruck to weird obscurities like Zandalee and Deadfall, from the depths of video-on-demand garbage to his recent career renaissance.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy