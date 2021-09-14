Apple Event Special: Save $160 on this 13" MacBook Pro with M1, 512GB SSD

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christine McKee
Apple Insider
Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of today's Apple Event, B&H Photo is discounting Apple's current 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD to $1,339, plus free expedited shipping. M1 MacBook Pro savings — The exclusive $160 discount is valid on theM1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD in Apple's Silver finish. Now priced at $1,339 when you shop through our special pricing link from a laptop or desktop, this Apple Event deal offers the lowest price available, with units in stock and ready to ship.

