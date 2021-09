SKANEATELES, N.Y. — The bright screen of a tablet silhouettes Tim Green’s face as he finishes up a work call here in the living room of his lakeside mansion. It’s almost noon on a dreary Wednesday in early September, and Green is ready to move from one appointment to the next in what has been a common routine despite no longer being able to talk, walk or use most of his muscles.

