Football

Duke Football TV Show Releases New Episode

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM - The second episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach David Cutcliffe" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show first airs Sundays at 12 noon on WTVD ABC-11 in the Raleigh-Durham market. In addition, "Duke All-Access With Coach David Cutcliffe" airs every Saturday morning this season on Bally Sports South, beginning Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m., as well as Tuesdays on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

