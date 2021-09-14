How Linda Tripp Really Felt About Hillary Clinton

What Time Will 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Episode 3 Be on FX?. What Time Will 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Episode 2 Be on FX?. As Impeachment: American Crime Story dives more into the trial that would eventually bring down President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen), there’s an odd antagonist lurking on the sidelines. That woman and the root of this wild American saga is none other than Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), a civil servant and Monica Lewinsky’s (Beanie Feldstein) friend who was ultimately responsible for bringing Lewinsky and Clinton’s relationship to light. Full of monologues about desk space and holier-than-thou proclamations, Tripp as a character is a hard one to like. But in spite of that, series head writer and executive producer Sarah Burgess has a soft spot for this pot stirrer.

