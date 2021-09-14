CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

How Linda Tripp Really Felt About Hillary Clinton

By Manuella Libardi
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sex scandal involving then-President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky shook the United States to its very core. And, at the heart of it all was Linda Tripp, whose recorded conversations with the 22-year-old White House intern about her physical relationship with the commander-in-chief unleashed a monster of an institutional crisis and played an important role in Clinton's impeachment, as The Washington Post described.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieMaker

Impeachment: American Crime Story Showrunner on Introducing Younger Generations to Linda Tripp

FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story showrunner Sarah Burgess has spent years crafting the first television show to dramatize the affair between President Bill Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky — and Linda Tripp, the woman who leaked details of their affair to investigators. Although the story dominated headlines in the 1990s, Burgess knows that younger generations likely know who Lewinsky is, but this might be the first time they’re hearing about Tripp.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’s Linda Tripp Is the “Tragic and Angry Heart of the Story”

What Time Will 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Episode 3 Be on FX?. What Time Will 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Episode 2 Be on FX?. As Impeachment: American Crime Story dives more into the trial that would eventually bring down President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen), there’s an odd antagonist lurking on the sidelines. That woman and the root of this wild American saga is none other than Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), a civil servant and Monica Lewinsky’s (Beanie Feldstein) friend who was ultimately responsible for bringing Lewinsky and Clinton’s relationship to light. Full of monologues about desk space and holier-than-thou proclamations, Tripp as a character is a hard one to like. But in spite of that, series head writer and executive producer Sarah Burgess has a soft spot for this pot stirrer.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Hillary Clinton to be inaugurated as Queen's University chancellor

The former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be at Queen's University on Friday to be inaugurated as chancellor. The ceremony will be held at the end of the first week of the new academic year. Before that, more than 50,000 students return to campuses in universities in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
New York Post

Fresh proof the Russiagate ‘scandal’ was created by the Hillary Clinton campaign

A federal grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment requested by special counsel John Durham — and it’s fresh proof that the entire Russiagate “scandal” was manufactured by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Durham, the federal prosecutor tasked with investigating the origins of the investigation, is targeting lawyer Michael Sussmann for...
DURHAM, NY
phillytrib.com

Hillary Clinton warned us this day would come

My response to the Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision allowing the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect will be cold comfort to women in the state who have lost control over their bodies. Adequate words fall short of the mark even for me, a member of the Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington’s board of directors before joining The Post’s Editorial Board in 1990.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Outline Strategy for HiddenLight Productions, Option 'Maisie Dobbs' Books

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have outlined the strategy behind their nascent film and TV company HiddenLight Productions, revealing that they have optioned a number of books, including Jacqueline Winspear’s “Maisie Dobbs” series. Speaking at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge on Wednesday, the Clintons appeared via a virtual...
CELEBRITIES
1027mix.com

Sarah Paulson Regrets Wearing a Fat Suit to Play Linda Tripp

SARAH PAULSON wore a fat suit to play LINDA TRIPP in “Impeachment: American Crime Story”. Which makes sense, because Sarah is pretty slim, and Linda . . . wasn’t. But once trailers for the series started airing, people started criticizing Sarah for doing so, for two reasons. One, she allegedly “stole” the part from a larger actress. And two, she contributed to the stigma against overweight people.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Milbank
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sarah Paulson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Pentagon#The Baltimore Sun#The Daily Mail#British#Breitbart News#Fx#The Defense Department#Politico#The Washington Post#Npr
TheWrap

Why Hillary Clinton Will Be Seen But Not Heard for the Majority of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 1 of “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”) Hillary Clinton was arguably one of the people most affected by the affair between her husband President Bill Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, and the subsequent scandal that broke out when the then-commander-in-chief lied under oath about his sexual relationship with Lewinsky.
ENTERTAINMENT
Distractify

Where Is Clinton Investigation Whistleblower Linda Tripp Now?

Ryan Murphy's latest television miniseries, American Crime Story: Impeachment, focuses on the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton and his affair with then-intern Monica Lewinsky. But there were other key members of the Clinton investigation, including whistleblower Linda Tripp. Article continues below advertisement. Where is Linda Tripp now? And who...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Variety

‘Impeachment’ Showrunner on Making Linda Tripp More Than a ‘Cartoon Villain’ in Monica Lewinsky Saga

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series premiere of “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” In true “American Crime Story” form, the anthology drama’s third installment, “Impeachment,” opens a little bit in the future from the events covered by the series. It is 1998 and Monica Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) is preparing to leave Washington, D.C. for New York City — and a job in Revlon’s publicity department, although that detail is not made explicit in the show at the start. Before she goes, she agrees to meet up with Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), who ominously tells her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefocus.news

ACS Impeachment: Who was Linda Tripp’s boss, Vince Foster?

Season 3 of American Crime Story, which tells the story of the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal and has Linda Tripp (played by Sarah Paulson) at its centre, aired yesterday on FX. Who was Linda Tripp’s boss, Vince Foster, and what effect did his suicide have on Tripp?. What is Impeachment: American Crime...
NFL
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy