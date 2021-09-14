CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trend or tragic anomaly? Ohio AG weighs in on area's recent swell of officer-involved shootings

By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter
richlandsource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD — The state’s top law enforcement officer said recent officer-involved shootings in Richland and Knox counties “warrant observation,” but they don’t necessarily represent a developing trend. Attorney General Dave Yost offered insight into officer-involved shootings during a recent exclusive interview with Richland Source. There have been five officer-involved shootings...

www.richlandsource.com

