Donald Trump Is Forever Banned From The Met Gala. Here's What We Know

By Amanda Ray Byerly
 8 days ago
In the famous words of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, "We are never, ever getting back together," and by "we," we mean the Met Gala and former President Donald Trump. During an appearance on "The Late Late James Show with James Corden" in 2017, Anna Wintour revealed during a playful game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" that she would never again extend a highly coveted invitation to Trump. "Celebrities from all walks of life are desperate to get a ticket," host James Corden began. "Everyone from Beyonce to George Clooney attends, so my question is: who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?" he asked. While Wintour appeared to ponder the question for a brief moment, she quickly came back with a firm, resounding answer: "Donald Trump." The aloof editor-in-chief made the declaration before letting out a slight chuckle. YIKES.

www.nickiswift.com

