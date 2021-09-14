How to be a Truly Agile Leader
Truly nimble executives understand that they need to strike the right balance between being faithful to non-negotiable standards and seeking innovative changes.www.newsweek.com
Truly nimble executives understand that they need to strike the right balance between being faithful to non-negotiable standards and seeking innovative changes.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0