Commissioners approve couple of agreements in short meeting

Stephens County Commissioners handled routine business Monday morning during a relatively short but regularly scheduled meeting.

Commissioner Kreg Murphree and Commissioner Todd Churchman were the only two voting members as Commissioner Russell Morgan was absent from the proceedings.

The duo of commissioners approved their normal monthly reports and records for appropriations before coming to the first agreement that needed a vote.

Churchman stated a resolution was needed to approve the execution of a project maintenance, financing and right-of-way agreement for his bridge project in District 2.

The project is an agreement between the Commissioners and the State of Oklahoma for the bridge near the Stage Stand area which is 1.8 miles west and 3.98 miles south of the JCT at U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 7.

Both commissioners agreed with the resolution and passed it with a 2-0 vote before acknowledging the appointment of requesting officers and receiving officers for the Stephens County Treasurer’s office.

After the acknowledgement of the officers, the board discussed the approval of an inter local agreement between the Commissioners and the City of Duncan.

The agreement was for if the City of Duncan needed help to eliminate overgrowth on streets they could ask the county to help although the commissioners believed there were no projects expected.

Both of the commissioners acknowledged with a 2-0 vote to pass the agreement and moved on to three contracts needing approval for the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center.

Since Commissioner Morgan wasn’t in attendance, there was no report regarding the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center and no new business was mentioned.

Before adjourning the meeting, Commissioner Murphree wanted to give public compliment to Commissioner Churchman for helping with a project at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center.

Commissioner Murphree stated Churchman and his crew did a fantastic job working on the parking lot in preparation for the upcoming events and rodeos.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the commissioners will convene at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Stephens County Commissioners office, located in the Stephens County Courthouse.