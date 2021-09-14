CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Developers on track to raze non-historic buildings at Lone Star as prelude to redevelopment

By Shari Biediger
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 8 days ago
The developers behind the long-awaited revitalization of the old Lone Star brewery have taken the first steps toward tearing down parts of the industrial complex. In August, the city’s Office of Historic Preservation (OHP) issued certificates of approval for a number of the aging and graffitied structures GrayStreet Partners and Midway want to remove as part of the demolition plan they have submitted to the city for approval.

San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

