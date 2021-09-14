Inland boys athlete of the week: Jesse Carmona, Ganesha

Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 13-17: Diego Hernandez, Men’s Soccer. Diego Hernandez, Men’s Soccer, Carrollton, Texas. Hernandez, one of the top defenders in the conference, showed his offensive skills this past weekend as he scored a pair of goals in two Centenary home wins including a game-winning score. Hernandez scored a goal in the 68th minute of Friday night's 2-0 win over Ozarks as he found the net following a corner kick. The Carrollton, Texas native scored the game-winner on Sunday in the 49th minute to break a 1-1 halftime tie and give the Gents the 2-1 victory. The Gents (2-1-1) improved to 13-4-3 in their last 20 home matches. Hernandez is the team leader in both goals and points.

