Tom Aspinall On Facing The UFC’s Best HWs: “What’s The Damn Rush?”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Aspinall has explained why he’s happy with a slow and steady climb up the heavyweight ladder and won’t be calling out the division’s elite just yet. Aspinall was last in action at UFC Vegas 36 on September 4. In the co-main event of a European-heavy card, the Englishman decimated Sergey Spivak inside one round. A vicious elbow in the clinch stunned the Moldovan and sent him to the canvas. The onslaught of punches that followed ensured Aspinall’s unbeaten UFC record moved to 4-0.

