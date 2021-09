SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a man in his early 40s after a body was found southwest of Salina Tuesday. According to information from Sheriff Roger Soldan, a body was located near the intersection of S. Halstead Road and W. McReynolds Road at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The body was that of a man in his early 40s. No other identifying information has been released.

SALINA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO