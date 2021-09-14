CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Florida Boy Being Stalked by Shark: 'Like a Scene From a Movie'

By Aatif Sulleyman
 8 days ago
11-year-old Tanner Brasol had a close brush with several sharks while surfing off the coast of Satellite Beach in Florida.

IntentElation
7d ago

This is why, I no longer swim in oceans. I was rubbed, by a White Shark and yes I peed in my trunks. Quit surfing, at that moment.

Steve Chambers
7d ago

You get into the water you become part of the food chain JFYI. You’re welcome

Harry
7d ago

Maybe the kid should take a airplane ride in those banner planes. He will see hundreds of Spinner Sharks among the people, they are no threat to humans only to Mullet.

