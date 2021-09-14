Video Shows Florida Boy Being Stalked by Shark: 'Like a Scene From a Movie'
11-year-old Tanner Brasol had a close brush with several sharks while surfing off the coast of Satellite Beach in Florida.www.newsweek.com
11-year-old Tanner Brasol had a close brush with several sharks while surfing off the coast of Satellite Beach in Florida.www.newsweek.com
This is why, I no longer swim in oceans. I was rubbed, by a White Shark and yes I peed in my trunks. Quit surfing, at that moment.
You get into the water you become part of the food chain JFYI. You’re welcome
Maybe the kid should take a airplane ride in those banner planes. He will see hundreds of Spinner Sharks among the people, they are no threat to humans only to Mullet.
Comments / 24