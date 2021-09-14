Kaja's Innovative, 3-in-1 Mascara Makes a Strong Case for Layering Formulas

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I'm eternally grateful towards mascaras for literally giving life to my itty-bitty lashes, but let's be real for a second. They don't typically come with a "wow" effect. While some formulas gel considerably better with my lashes or some tubes are easier to hold and maneuver, they're all…more or less the same to me. (Don't come for me, mascara enthusiasts.) But let me tell you: Kaja Beauty's new Wink Lash Trio is a total standout.