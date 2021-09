Luke Rockhold is coming back to the UFC after some time away because he wants to be in charge of his own destiny. Luke Rockhold has been out of the MMA game for a little bit. He took some time away but now he is back and ready to get back in the Octagon. Rockhold will be taking on Sean Strickland on the upcoming UFC 268 card in New York City. Rockhold, who has been publically critical of the UFC and their treatment of fighters, took the time to explain why he is choosing to come back now. Rockhold spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about this.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO