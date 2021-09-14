Melanie Charles’ Reimagination of Sarah Vaughan’s “Detour Ahead” Is an Ode to Resilience
Next month, Brooklyn-based artist Melanie Charles will be releasing her major-label debut Y’all Don’t (Really) Care About Black Women via Verve Records, which interpolates familiar classics from jazz and blues singers including Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dinah Washington into brand new compositions expanding upon those original versions. The latest sample of the record arrives today with Charles’ reworking of the late-’50s Sarah Vaughan track “Detour Ahead,” which opens with a minute-long sample of a live version of the tune before opening up into a synth and percussion-heavy—though equally smooth—take on the piano-accompanied track, featuring a couple unexpected beat changes to match the shift from Vaughan’s version at the beginning of the tune.floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0