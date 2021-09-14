Salah sends direct transfer message after Leeds game

Liverpool’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, during his post match interview clearly mentioned that he is looking to score as many goals as possible for Liverpool this season.

Salah in his post match interview mentioned something which could break Liverpool fans’ hearts.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"I want to score as many goals as possible for Liverpool, before I go."

The first half of that sentence put a smile on the face of every Liverpool fan out there, however the last three words have created a storm amongst the Liverpool fan base.

As of now, there is a lot of friction between a section of the fan base and the Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG). This has been created because of the lack of transfer activity.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

They have handed out contract extensions to almost the entire first team to ensure stability over the next three to four years.

However, Liverpool’s most prolific goal scorer attacker has not been handed an extension. It is unclear as to why he has not been given a contract so far.

According to many, the Egyptian king should have been the very first player to be awarded a new contract.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

This might be an extension technique, or it could be what he really wants and hence there is no talk of his extension. Only time will tell.

Even James Pearce has said that there is no update on Salah's contract situation.

However, thinking of Liverpool without Salah is something that is quite concerning for every Liverpool Football Club fan out there.

Fenway Sports Group - SORT IT OUT SOON!