Tucker Carlson Admits ‘I Lie if I’m Really Cornered’ – but Tries Not to on TV
Over the weekend, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said he’ll “lie” when “cornered,” but said he makes an effort not to do so on his primetime program. “I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something. I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t… I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host told Dave Rubin on Sunday’s “The Rubin Report.”www.thewrap.com
Comments / 1