CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

My Partner and I Are at Financial War Over Iced Tea

By Athena Valentine
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My partner and I have recently begun running, which feels huge for me because I haven’t ran since high school. As a reward for my progress, I usually stop by a local tea shop and buy an iced tea, which is never more than $5. This really bothers my partner, who has suggested that I should just bring my own tea on my runs and save some money. But it’s just not the same, and I have plenty of room in my budget to account for the occasional dopamine rush I get from my midrun tea habit. To be clear, they are not worried that the drink is unhealthy or that it costs too much (I pay with my own money); they’re just not comfortable with my preference to buy something to motivate my exercise, no matter how small it is. What’s a girl to do?

slate.com

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Dear Penny: Am I greedy if I make my husband repay me for $150K gambling loss?

We’re a middle-age married couple without kids or a mortgage. We’ve been married for a few years, and my partner has had a gambling problem since before our marriage. The issue escalated during the pandemic. Though our income decreased, the more time available meant more gambling time to him. I took several loans to cover his debts, and I was paying everything for him. Fortunately, our income level came back to the previous level. We managed to clear off all the loans, but he still “owes” me six digits, including the amount I lent him before marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#War#Financial Assets#Tea#Slate#Athena#Social Security#House
morningbrew.com

How do I split expenses with my partner?

In this weekly column, I’ll help you sort out financial grey areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. My partner and I have been living together for more than five years. When we first moved in, we were in our early 20s and made basically the same amount of money. Back then, we agreed to split our shared expenses, including rent, utilities, and groceries. Now, I'm making about one-third more than my partner, and we're still splitting expenses evenly. Should I be paying more than half?—Half & Half.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
Financial Times

My biggest financial mistake: FT readers’ stories

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Financial literacy news. Following the launch of the FT Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign, we asked some of our journalists to confess their biggest financial mistakes. They ranged from a “crazy summer” of spending to being among...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to $240K Cash Found in My Dead Brother’s Drawer?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.
goodmenproject.com

What Happened After I Found Out a Secret About My Husband

“I need to tell you something,” my husband said as he walked into the kitchen. I was standing in front of the fridge getting ice, but as soon as I heard him say that, I froze. “What?” I said. “You’ll need to sit down for this,” he said. I ran...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy