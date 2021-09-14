CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SiteMinder Gets Backing From Financial Giant Fidelity Ahead of Hotel Software IPO

By Sean O'Neill, Skift
SKIFT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiteMinder minimized the pandemic’s hit to revenue by selling new tools to help hotels with payments and digital marketing. No wonder Fidelity International wanted to invest ahead of the startup’s likely initial public offering in 2022. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source...

skift.com

MarketWatch

Better Being abandons IPO plans

Better Being Co. has filed to withdraw its initial public offering, in which the Utah-based whole-body wellness platform company was looking to raise up to $212.5 million and be valued at up to $896.0 million. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, only that it is "no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time." The company originally filed an S-1 for an IPO on July 6, and in an amendment on July 26 said it planned to offer 12.5 million share in the IPO, which was expected to rrice between $15 and $17 a share. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Jefferies were the lead underwriters of the planned IPO. The withdrawal comes during a record year for IPOs, and at a time of relatively strong investor interest, as witnessed by the 6.3% gain in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past three months while the S&P 500 tacked on 3.0%.
MARKETS
nationalmortgagenews.com

How mortgage software giants manage client perceptions

It’s not uncommon for ambitious CEOs to cite Amazon or Google as inspiration for their own company’s future growth but becoming such a giant in mortgage lending requires two qualities that may seem diametrically opposed. They must cover every aspect of the lending process, or as much of it as possible, while remaining quick to launch new technologies that address needs that arise in a rapidly changing world.
ECONOMY
#Ipo#Accor Hotels#Software#Hotel Industry#Fidelity International#Skift#Australiansuper#Ellerston#Pendal Group#Tcv Lrb#Trivago#Amadeus Hospitality#Rategain#Dhisco#Oracle Hospitality#Sabre#Vertical Booking#Cloudbeds#Myallocator#Derbysoft
SKIFT

Private Equity Backs Travel Upgrade Startup Plusgrade to Do Acquisitions

Expect more travel tech companies to mimic Plusgrade and get private equity backing to be able to do the acquisitions they need to grow during the recovery. Plusgrade, a company that helps travel businesses persuade travelers to spend more, has a new major investor. Novacap, a private equity firm with more than $6 billion (more than $8 billion Canadian) invested in companies, has taken an undisclosed stake in the upgrade technology vendor based in Montreal.
BUSINESS
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams. But it is now smothered by a $300 billion liabilities burden that has crushed its credit rating, share prices and reputation among a once-adoring public. Throughout last week, the concourse outside Evergrande's mirrored offices in the southeastern city of Shenzhen was occupied by unpaid contractors, angry sales agents and investors -- scenes echoed across a country where prolonged protest is rarely tolerated.
ECONOMY
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
pymnts

AP Automation Software Maker AvidXchange Plans Nasdaq IPO

AvidXchange, which describes its business as “transforming how [middle-market businesses] receive, manage and pay their bills,” filed Friday (Sept. 17) to go public on the Nasdaq, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Charlotte, North Carolina-based accounts payable (AP) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, which was founded...
TECHNOLOGY
SKIFT

New Report: The 2021 Digital Transformation Report

In the latest edition of this annual report, Skift and Amazon Web Services explore the evolution of digital transformation efforts in the travel industry, featuring the results of a survey distributed to over 1,000 travel executives worldwide. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 was a digital wake-up call for the travel...
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Mattress Firm files form ahead of potential IPO

Mattress Firm may be headed toward an initial public offering after filing a form with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could lead to the company offering shares on public stock exchanges, the Houston-based mattress retailer said Monday. Mattress Firm Group Inc. filed the form “confidentially,” the company said in...
HOUSTON, TX
TheStreet

Business Software Provider AvidXchange Files for IPO

AvidXchange, which provides accounts payable automation software and payments solutions to middle-market businesses, on Friday filed for an initial public offering seeking to raise up to $100 million. The Charlotte, N.C., company, which filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, did not disclose any pricing terms. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
moneyandmarkets.com

Toast IPO Preview: Restaurant Revival May Boost This Software Co.

Money & Markets Week Ahead for the week of September 20, 2021: I highlight the Toast Inc. IPO as in-person dining at restaurants ramps up. I also look into the state of the housing market with a preview of an important home builder’s survey. The initial public offering (IPO) market...
ECONOMY
SKIFT

SmarterTravel Revives After Tripadvisor Spinoff: Travel Startup Funding This Week

This week a half-dozen travel startups collectively announced more than $87 million in funding, including SmarterTravel, a set of travel content brands once owned by Tripadvisor. This week, travel startups announced more than $87 million in funding. >>SiteMinder, a hotel booking technology startup, said on Tuesday it had received $74...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

How Hospitality Brands Can Scale Operations and Get Back to Growth, at the Right Cost

Cloud technology has revolutionized how hospitality brands can run efficient, cost-effective operations on a global scale. Centralized, intelligent systems provide data and insights to inform day-to-day decisions, giving people more power to predict and adjust their operations with the speed and agility that today’s volatile market demands. The hospitality industry...
INDUSTRY
verdictfoodservice.com

Restaurant software company Toast targets $18bn valuation in IPO

Boston-based restaurant software company Toast is hoping for a valuation of more than $18bn in its initial public offering (IPO) next week. Toast intends to sell Class A common stock shares in the IPO for a price ranging between $30 and $33 per share. In a new S-1/A filing on...
ECONOMY
Boston Business Journal

Braintree software firm EngageSmart aims to raise over $349M in its IPO

EngageSmart, a Braintree-based customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions provider, said on Monday it plans to raise $349 million by offering a total of 14,550,000 shares at a price range of $23 to $25. Last month, the company disclosed plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESMT" in a regulatory document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BRAINTREE, MA
siliconangle.com

Enterprise software giant Visma valued at $19B ahead of potential 2023 IPO

Norway-based enterprise software maker Visma AS, whose products are used by more than 1.1 million organizations worldwide, is now worth $19 billion after a secondary share sale. The company disclosed the sale late Thursday. This morning, Visma made another announcement, saying that it’s weighing plans to go public in 2023....
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Alibaba-Backed AI Unicorn Megvii Gets Go-Ahead for USD930 Million Shanghai IPO

(Yicai Global) Sept. 10 -- Megvii Technology has been given the green light to proceed with an initial public offering on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market. The Chinese artificial intelligence unicorn plans to raise as much as CNY6 billion (USD930 million). The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced the IPO’s approval via its...
TECHNOLOGY

