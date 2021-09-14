Funko Pop! Blitz's new crossover event is features iconic characters from Peanuts
Time for a trip down memory lane! Funko Pop! Blitz is looking to induce heavy nostalgia in everyone by bringing back favorites from the Peanuts comics and cartoon. Your favourite characters like Charlie Brown and Snoopy are finally becoming Funko Pops! The event beings tomorrow, September 15th and will run for a week, allowing everyone to add these new characters to their virtual Funko Pop! collection.www.pocketgamer.com
Comments / 0