Funko Pop! Blitz's new crossover event is features iconic characters from Peanuts

Previously, my experience with Funko’s figures was limited to my visit to Funko Hollywood and admiring their offerings at conventions. But that all changed with my introduction to POP! Alebrije Dante and POP! Zero in Duck Cart. I was especially excited to review these toys because I love the characters they represent and I thought they paired well with the Fall season. And while both designs held promise, one of the two fell short of my expectations. Read on to learn more about these toys and even see their field trip to the Disneyland Resort!

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO