Inno under 25: Sam Chason continues to expand Storage Scholars to more universities

By Lillian Johnson
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat it does: Pickup and delivery storage service for college students. As a freshman at Wake Forest, Sam Chason saw the logistical and physical struggle of international and out-of-state students shipping their items back home. That’s how Chason and his roommate, originally from Ethiopia, got the idea for and founded...

www.bizjournals.com

