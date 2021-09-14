Inno under 25: Sam Chason continues to expand Storage Scholars to more universities

The O'Connor Group provides industry-tailored Human Resources and Talent Acquisition outsourcing and consulting services that focus on Life Science, Manufacturing, Information Technology, and Professional Services. We are a certified woman business owned enterprise that started in 2007. We currently have 63 employees and are based in King of Prussia, PA. The O’Connor Group is an outsourced Human Resources and Talent Acquisition solutions company. We let your company focus on productivity, while we take care of your people, whether through managing your human resources or talent acquisition. In these rapidly changing and uncertain times, The O’Connor Group is committed to serving our clients with compassion, dignity, and like always, following our core values: Integrity, Curiosity, Execution, and Collaboration. They guide our approach to our relationships and are reflected in our own culture, day in, and day out. We are an EOS, award-winning, woman-owned certified enterprise based in King of Prussia, PA. Since 2007, our exceptional customer focus allows us to help you create, improve and resource your Human Resource and Recruiting teams. We are the process improvement experts for companies from 2 to1,000 plus employees. While we can confidently and competently address the needs of any business, we strategically focus on life sciences/healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, and professional services because our knowledge excels in these industries. We are the helping hand in the community. Whether it be attending our CEO Care, HR Access, Talent Talks, Coffee and Connections, Ask HR Office Hours, or our monthly Executive Women Breakfast Series, or through our community efforts #connectorswhocare, our mission is to help all businesses thrive and grow with the right people, processes, and systems. We are the recipients of the 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal (PBJ) Best Small Places to work, PBJ’s Soaring 76, the 2020 PBJ’s Healthiest Small Business, and a 2020 Inc. 5000 recipient. The results speak for themselves – we want to make you a believer too.

