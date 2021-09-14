REE's EV skateboard trick: How it rolls and why it's different
Israeli technology firm REE Automotive wants to put the skateboard back into the skateboard EV chassis. You've probably heard the term. It describes the multi-use battery-electric platforms from EV makers like Rivian, Canoo, Volkswagen and GM, the promise of the concept being that a single battery-based platform can support a range of vehicles far more easily and more cost-effectively than internal-combustion-engine architecture.www.autoblog.com
