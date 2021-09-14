Want to Get a Measure on the Ballot? This Is How You Do It

More than 50 US companies, including the online review service Yelp, clothing maker Patagonia and ride-hailing app Lyft, have signed on to a statement opposing a new Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. "Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence, and economic stability of our workers and customers," said the statement circulated by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, American Civil Liberties Union and other groups. "Simply put, policies that restrict reproductive health care go against our values and are bad for business," the statement added. Other companies signing on included ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's, cosmetics and skin care company The Body Shop and matchmaker app Bumble. The companies signing the letter employ more than 322,000 people.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO