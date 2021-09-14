Hatchie returns with a swirl of beautiful bliss on ‘This Enchanted’
Welcome back, Hatchie. After laying low for the past two years — and honestly, who can blame her? — Harriette Pilbeam has returned with a fresh record deal and an incredible new single, signing to Secretly Canadian and today (September 14) offering up a swirling fit of beautiful bliss called “This Enchanted.” The Australian artist’s latest is her first single since 2019 debut album Keepsake, a kaleidoscopic dose of skygaze pop that seems to expand with each repeated listen.vanyaland.com
