CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers DT Cam Heyward says fewer snaps was by his request

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvkgB_0bvdR1b500

On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward played just 66 percent of the defensive snaps. He wasn’t injured and he certainly wasn’t struggling. No, according to Heyward, it was done at his request to let him stay fresh no only during the game but throughout the season.

Heyward was dominant on Sunday in his limited reps. He had four tackles, a sack and two passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. Heyward was also responsible for 12 total pressures on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

I love that Heyward spoke up. Head coach Mike Tomlin is notorious for running his best players into the ground with excessive reps. Maybe if he sees this from Heyward he will recognize the error in his ways and do this will more of his star players so they can not only give better effort in the game but still be fresh in this now-longer NFL regular season.

Gallery

Steelers 23, Bills 16: Photo recap of Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223ZXK_0bvdR1b500

List

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Cam Heyward: We all feel like T.J. Watt should be paid

Add Cam Heyward to the chorus of Steelers players speaking out in favor of teammate T.J. Watt. After quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters on Wednesday that Watt should get “whatever the heck he wants,” Heyward expressed a similar sentiment when speaking to the media on Thursday morning. “We all feel...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward Feels ‘Very Confident’ In New-Look Steelers’ Defense

After an offseason that saw the Steelers lose the likes of outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Vince Williams and cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson, the Steelers’ defense might look a little different on Sunday, at least on paper. In steps young pass rusher Alex Highsmith to replace Dupree,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Heyward Jumps on 'Pay T.J. Watt' Train

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end and team captain Cameron Heyward ended his media availability with a simple message; "Pay T.J." What's become a trend within the Steelers' locker room, Heyward is the latest member of the team to publicly say Watt should receive a contract extension. The two sides - Watt...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Dt Cam Heyward#Dveradio#The Buffalo Bills
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Cam Heyward delivers both on, and off, the field for Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fortunate in the Mike Tomlin era to have some tremendous human beings wear the black and gold. And when I say tremendous human beings, I am referring to the players who have gone out and done their part to make the community a better place.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick weigh in on T.J. Watt contract talks with Steelers

Another day, another Pittsburgh Steelers captain stumping for All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt to get his long-awaited, long-term contract finalized. On Thursday, it was defensive tackle Cam Heyward’s turn to throw his support behind Watt in his negotiations on a contract that likely will make the 26-year-old pass rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Defensive Captain Cam Heyward: ‘Pay T.J. Watt’

Defensive captain Cam Heyward is the second high profile Steelers player in as many days to publicly advocate for teammate T.J. Watt in his contract extension negotiations with the team. One day after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that Watt should be paid “whatever the heck he wants,” Heyward ended his...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward Believes He’s The Best Defensive Lineman In Football

Best defensive lineman in football? Move over, Aaron Donald. There’s a new #1 in town. In Cam Heyward’s mind, he believes he’s the best interior rusher in the NFL. He said as much in speaking to reporters on Thursday, using the never-ending goal to be the best as a key motivator.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cam Heyward: When we get T.J. Watt out there for us, we’re very lucky

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt signed a huge contract extension last week and he showed why he was in position for it on Sunday. Watt wasn’t practicing while working on his deal, so he only had a couple of practices before taking on the Bills. There may be something to say for the less is more approach to on-field preparations because he had two sacks and a forced fumble while drawing several holding penalties in the 23-16 victory.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Cam Heyward leads the Steelers Pro Football Focus grades on defense for Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season and emerged victorious despite being 6.5-point underdogs. With the defense keeping the Bills in check and keeping the game manageable at halftime even though the Steelers had yet to put anything on the scoreboard, both units coming together along with the special teams gave the Steelers a 1–0 start to the year.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward: ‘Having a Three-Headed Monster Will Benefit Us’ At Outside Linebacker

As the PITTSBURGH STEELERS’ pass rush ran rampant against an overmatched and overwhelmed Buffalo Bills’ offensive line Sunday in Orchard Park, one thing stuck out immediately: The Steelers were getting pressure with just four players. Defensive end Cameron Heyward had a career day, while outside linebackers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith,...
NFL
247Sports

Q&A: Cam Heyward

CH: The thing we did best was everybody complementing each other, from offense to defense to special teams. That little stretch we had there where I get the sack, then we get the blocked punt/touchdown, then we go back and get another stop, and then the offense goes down and scores. We needed a couple things to go right, and in that sequence you see how big those plays were.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike Tomlin's jokes aside, Steelers' Cam Heyward keeps getting better with age

PITTSBURGH -- Cam Heyward was in line to get his golf clubs fixed at a sporting goods store this offseason when a fan posed a simple question. “You enjoying retirement?” the fan asked. Heyward, entering his 11th season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was caught off guard. "'Damn, already?’” Heyward said...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Cam Heyward Honors the Late Jimmy Rich with Custom Cleats

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the game was an opportunity for defensive end Cam Heyward to honor a fallen friend. Heyward wore custom cleats Sunday honoring friend Jimmy Rich, who was killed in a car accident in May. Rich...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy