CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

2021 Kentucky Book Festival announces author lineup

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Book Festival, a weeklong celebration of reading, writing and books, has announced its author lineup for 2021. The daylong event on Saturday, Nov. 6 will be held at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington and feature 140 authors, including Crystal Wilkinson, Elin Hilderbrand, Silas House, Amy McGrath, H. W. Brands, Frank X Walker, Brian Kilmeade, Gwenda Bond, Cinda Williams Chima, Sam Quinones, and W. Bruce Cameron.

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Lexington, KY
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Amy Mcgrath
Person
W. Bruce Cameron
Person
Jason Reynolds
Person
Kim Edwards
Person
Silas House
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy