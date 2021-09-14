2021 Kentucky Book Festival announces author lineup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Book Festival, a weeklong celebration of reading, writing and books, has announced its author lineup for 2021. The daylong event on Saturday, Nov. 6 will be held at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington and feature 140 authors, including Crystal Wilkinson, Elin Hilderbrand, Silas House, Amy McGrath, H. W. Brands, Frank X Walker, Brian Kilmeade, Gwenda Bond, Cinda Williams Chima, Sam Quinones, and W. Bruce Cameron.www.wtvq.com
Comments / 0