CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts held tryout for several players

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HauwT_0bvdQvbn00

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for several players on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

In total, the Colts had seven free agents at the tryout while five of them were safeties and the other two were centers. Here’s a look at the players who attended the tryout on Monday:

  • C Cohl Cabral
  • C Drake Jackson
  • S Delano Hill
  • S Josh Jones
  • S Lucas Jordan
  • S Will Parks
  • S Andrew Sendejo

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Colts are working out safeties. They are currently thin at the position with only three players on the active roster in Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis and George Odum.

The elevated veteran Sean Davis from the practice squad for game day, but he has since been returned to the practice squad.

The Colts may also be keeping tabs on the center position given Danny Pinter’s foot injury, which kept him out of the season-opener. They had to elevate Joey Hunt from the practice squad to be the backup to Ryan Kelly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Hunt
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Veteran OL Following Tuesday Tryout

Sunday's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks was one of the worst performances by the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line in quite some time. It was so bad, in fact, that the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard had to make a depth move just in case on Tuesday, adding veteran journeyman offensive tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks vs. Colts Preview: Prediction, Analysis, Players To Watch, Final Score | NFL Week 1 Preview

The Seattle Seahawks are set to begin their 2021 NFL season with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. On today’s Seahawks vs. Colts preview and prediction video, we break down the keys for Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams and company to take home a win in NFL Week 1 over Carson Wentz, Darius Leonard and the Colts. Russell Wilson trade rumors gad been hot this offseason amid drama with the organization? Seahawks Today host Meghan Payton has your full Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts preview and analysis on today’s show! Seahawks news and rumors won’t stop this season, but neither will we!
NFL
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Tightly Sums Up the Carson Wentz Experience

Carson Wentz went down with another nasty-looking injury in yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and it throws the Indianapolis Colts' year into even bleaker territory. A three-game road trip to Tennessee, Miami and Baltimore could mean playoff hopes are fully extinguished before pumpkin spice latte season hits mid-stride. It's a disappointing turn of events but not a surprising one as the one thing everyone knows about Wentz is that, whether it's terrible luck or structural weakness, he tends to be unavailable when teams need him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Delano Hill S
FanSided

5 players the Seahawks need to play well to beat Colts

Defeating the Indianapolis Colts will be a team effort, but here are five prominent Seahawks players who could serve a major role in a win for Seattle. For their season premiere, the Seattle Seahawks will be traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium in hopes of notching their first win of the year against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: 3 players that had no business making the final 2021 roster

Unlike most teams in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts made it past last Tuesday’s roster deadline with 57 players on the roster. At the time, they had four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so they had to carry the extra few spots. That led to some surprising cuts, including camp and preseason standout Andre Chachere, who quickly signed with the Eagles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts Announce Six Players As Team Captains For 2021 Season

With just four days until the opening kickoff to the 2021 season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts announced six players as captains ahead of practice Wednesday. According to the Colts, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, quarterback Carson Wentz, linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Players vote Carson Wentz, DeForest Buckner among 6 Colts team captains

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts players voted six of their peers team captains. On offense, they chose quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and left guard Quenton Nelson. On defense, Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner. And on special teams, they elected Zaire Franklin. Wentz, a four-time team captain in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts protect 3 players on practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts protected safety Sean Davis, quarterback Brett Hundley and center Joey Hunt on the practice squad, per the league’s transaction wire on Tuesday. With Carson Wentz and Jacob Eason currently the only healthy quarterbacks on the active roster, it’s wise for the Colts to protect Hundley, who signed with the team during training camp. Rookie Sam Ehlinger is currently on the injured reserve list recovering from a sprained knee and will miss at least the first three games of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Indianapolis Colts: 3 players we desperately need more from in Week 2

Unless Indianapolis Colts fans enjoyed the sweet smell of defeat on Sunday afternoon in the long-awaited home opener against Seattle, they’re going to need myriad improvements prior to Week 2. The schedule gods have gifted Indy with a second consecutive NFC West Super Bowl contender, as the Rams — led...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Rams: Inactive players for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) and Los Angeles Rams (1-0) have released the lists of inactive players for the Week 2 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts had two players ruled out on their final injury report in the form of right tackle Braden Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. They also had seven players listed as questionable for their second home game of the season.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Colts Preview: Players we’re excited to watch in Week 2

With the Los Angeles Rams emerging victorious after a Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, fan and foe alike finally got to see how Chicago’s new-look offense would perform opposite the NFLs top defensive squad and reigning DPOY Aaron Donald. While most of the oft-heralded offseason acquisitions and draft choices saw the field of play to some degree, some were not as featured as many of us would like.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts Madden-style player ratings - Week 2

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy