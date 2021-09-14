Colts held tryout for several players

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for several players on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

In total, the Colts had seven free agents at the tryout while five of them were safeties and the other two were centers. Here’s a look at the players who attended the tryout on Monday:

C Cohl Cabral

C Drake Jackson

S Delano Hill

S Josh Jones

S Lucas Jordan

S Will Parks

S Andrew Sendejo

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Colts are working out safeties. They are currently thin at the position with only three players on the active roster in Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis and George Odum.

The elevated veteran Sean Davis from the practice squad for game day, but he has since been returned to the practice squad.

The Colts may also be keeping tabs on the center position given Danny Pinter’s foot injury, which kept him out of the season-opener. They had to elevate Joey Hunt from the practice squad to be the backup to Ryan Kelly.