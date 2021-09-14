CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Minimum bathroom collection by Victor Vasilev for Falper

By Dezeen staff
Dezeen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDezeen Showroom: designer Victor Vasilev has designed the Minimum bathroom collection for Falper, intended to bring elegant, monolithic forms into the bathroom. The Minimum collection features wall-mounted washbasins, freestanding shelves and cabinets, all imagined with strong forms and sharp angles. "Designing Minimum, I was inspired by the art of Donald...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
archiproducts.com

Essentiality and Sculptural Shapes: the Falper Bathroom

10/09/2021 - Reducing the superfluous to get to the essential: this is the concept of Minimum, the new bathroom collection by Victor Vasilev presented in the Falper showroom in Brera, Via Pontaccio 10, on the occasion of Fuorisalone 2021. With a minimal mise en scene, the space hosts the washbasins...
INTERIOR DESIGN
theacorn.com

Options for bathroom designs

Blending fashion and function, the best bathroom design addresses the needs of the homeowner while reflecting their personal tastes. What often separates good from great design can be found in the details. Sophisticated designer touches elevate a bathroom in an upscale way that defines a space as a luxury retreat...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Judd
Dezeen

Petit Bureau en Forme Libre Pro writing desk by Charlotte Perriand for Cassina

Dezeen Showroom: a writing desk by French architect and designer Charlotte Perriand, in collaboration with Pernette Perriand-Barsac, has been reissued by Cassina. Originally designed in 1956, the Petit Bureau en Forme Libre Pro writing desk has an asymmetrical form with smooth, rounded edges created to be used in smaller spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

Nuage à Plots shelving system by Charlotte Perriand for Cassina

Dezeen Showroom: Cassina has produced a reissue of French architect and designer Charlotte Perriand's modular, Nuage à Plots bookcase with curved aluminium elements. The sort after Nuage bookcases were developed by Perriand in the mid-1950s and have been reissued by Cassina since 2012. The Nuage à Plots is a bookcase...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Acre lounge chair by Blu Dot

Dezeen Showroom: the Acre lounge chair by US brand Blu Dot combines a minimalist silhouette with enough back support to remain comfortable for hours at a time. The Acre lounge chair is a riff on one of the brand's earlier products, the Field chair, reimagined with a more compact form that works solo or in pairs.
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

Hay unveils renovated Hay House 2.0 during 3 Days of Design

Danish interior design brand Hay has completed the renovation and expansion of its shop in central Copenhagen, Hay House 2.0, which has been given a colourful update by the company's in-house team and now also holds a showroom and an events space. Located in an art nouveau-style building on Amagertorv...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dezeen Showroom#Minimum#Falper Contact
Dezeen

Fost PET Felt acoustic lamp by De Vorm

Dezeen Showroom: plastic bottles are recycled into PET felt to form this lamp by Dutch design brand De Vorm, which doubles as an acoustic panel. With its oversized dome shape, the Fost PET Felt acoustic lamp helps to absorb noise in crowded environments while bringing a unique character to everything from offices to restaurants.
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

Ten apartments with adaptable and reconfigurable layouts

For our latest lookbook, we've selected 10 adaptable flats from the Dezeen archive that can be reconfigured with moving walls or furniture. Adaptable apartments use sliding partitions and smart storage solutions to divide spaces, or incorporate reconfigurable rooms so that they can serve multiple purposes. These interventions are often used...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Volage EX-S Night bed by Philippe Starck for Cassina

Dezeen Showroom: French industrial designer Philippe Starck has designed a bed for furniture brand Cassina that has light fixtures, a bedside tables fitted to its headboard. Titled Volage EX-S Night, the bed features a fabric padded bed frame with a large quilted headboard. It can be fitted with a number...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Sumi fabric collection by Camira

Dezeen Showroom: Camira has expanded its Sumi range of textile finishes with a mix of bright hues, created using natural dyes from plants and minerals. A total of 21 colour finishes have been introduced to the woollen fabric collection, which was first launched with six neutral shades in 2020. Sumi's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Dezeen

Nielsen Jenkins creates backyard extension for K&T’s Place in Brisbane

Australian studio Nielsen Jenkins has used raw timber and concrete blocks to extend a home belonging to an artist and art gallery director. The project, called K&T's Place, involved the renovation and expansion of a modest "Queenslander" cottage in the Brisbane suburb of West End, which is undergoing significant redevelopment.
HOME & GARDEN
archiproducts.com

Grassi Pietre Stone for Agape Bathroom Collections

20/09/2021 - Tradition and experience in stone processing meet design and timeless solutions in the partnership between Grassi Pietre and Agape: the iconic Spoon XL free-standing bathtub (design Benedini Associati) and Bjhon 2 column washbasins (design Angelo Mangiarotti), find a new expression with Pietranova, the exclusive Vicenza stone terrazzo by Grassi Pietre.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Ten lesser-known designs by women from the past century

Architect Jane Hall's Woman Made book celebrates the work of over 200 women designers from the past century. The author picks 10 items designed by lesser-known women from the book. Illustrated with images of objects made by female designers, including Zaha Hadid and Ray Eames, Hall's book charts 100 years...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dezeen

Bauhaus-informed chair and hemp vases feature in Ukurant Perspectives exhibition

Exhibition platform Ukurant has launched Perspectives, a showcase of emerging designers, in Copenhagen as part of 3 Days of Design. Held in a high-ceilinged former library in the centre of Copenhagen, the show was curated by Ukurant founders and recent graduates Laerke Ryom, Kamma Rosa Schytte, Kasper Kyster and Josefine Krabbe Munk.
DESIGN
Dezeen

Amelia Tavella Architectes adds perforated copper extension to a Corsican convent

French studio Amelia Tavella Architectes renovated and extended a 15th-century convent on the island of Corsica, adding a perforated copper volume. Built in 1480, the part-ruined Saint-Francois Convent is positioned on a hill overlooking a village and mountainous landscape. Prior to the renovation, the structure had become overgrown with greenery...
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Dudet armchair by Patricia Urquiola for Cassina

Dezeen Showroom: Patricia Urquiola has created a dining chair called Dudet for Italian furniture brand Cassina that is recyclable and takes cues from 1970s design. The Dudet chair has a curved form composed of just three elements: a padded seat and two legs that bend upwards to create armrests and a backrest.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy