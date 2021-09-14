CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy Willows Welcomes a New, Loving Chapter with “Fila and Friends”

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year saw the release of the collaborative track between LA-based bedroom pop artist Boy Willows and Wallows’ Dylan Minnette, “Fila”—a brief, nearly whisper-rapped collaboration performed over a minimal lo-fi beat. Nearly a year later, Boy Willows returns with a new version of the track which keeps Minnette’s verse intact while adding the additional firepower of a guest spot from The Naked and Famous’ Alisa Xayalith, along with hazier production. The single arrives ahead of BW’s full BANGS EP, dropping this Friday.

