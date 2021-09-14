CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Some CPS Parents, Fearful Of COVID-19 And Frustrated With District, Are Forced To Send Their Kids Back Despite Concerns

By Jamie Nesbitt Golden
blockclubchicago.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRONZEVILLE — Frustrated parents, teachers and students marched outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home Monday afternoon to demand stricter COVID-19 safety protocols for Chicago Public School students. Dozens of protesters, most of them participants in the #CPSSickOut campaign, called on Lightfoot and CPS administrators to reinstate COVID-19 protocols that were in...

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Woodson, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy