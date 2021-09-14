CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"What Happens In The Future Will Depend On Him" - Pep Guardiola Admits Admiration For Bundesliga Star

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in the past few years. Originally of the the famous La Masia academy, Olmo made his name at Dinamo Zagreb before completing a £19 million move to RB Leipzig.

In 2019, Pep Guardiola's side faced Zagreb in Group C, where Olmo scored the opener at the Stadion Maksimir on match-day six. Prior and post-game, the manager was full of praise for the emerging Spanish talent.

"He's a top player—he has a bright future, of course," Guardiola told the press in 2019.

"His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point."

"The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."

Prior to this season's meeting, Guardiola was again asked about Olmo's recent development and memories of him in the Barcelona academy.

"Dani grew up in the Barcelona academy where it is not easy. He went to Dinamo Zagreb which takes personality and courage," the manager began.

"He grew up a lot there and Leipzig in the last years has been one of the best three teams in Germany. He's playing with the Spanish national team and that is not easy to be involved there."

"He played really well and what happens in the future will depend on him, his agents, the clubs," he concluded.

Whether the midfielder is a player Guardiola and Manchester City will be interested in remains to be seen. But if he's one they've kept an eye on, they'll get 180 minutes up close and personal in both meetings with Leipzig in Group A.

