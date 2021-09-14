Moon River Music Festival Brings New Music and New Business to Chattanooga
Moon River came to town this weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival brings together the community, but along with it comes new faces and new business ventures. Located in Coolidge Park, the festival is nestled into the hotspot for North Shore businesses, with boutiques and restaurants just steps away. With mobility allowed in and out of the festival all day, festival goers shop and explore the area throughout the weekend.www.theutcecho.com
