CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Moon River Music Festival Brings New Music and New Business to Chattanooga

By Lauryn Allman, Staff Writer
theutcecho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon River came to town this weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival brings together the community, but along with it comes new faces and new business ventures. Located in Coolidge Park, the festival is nestled into the hotspot for North Shore businesses, with boutiques and restaurants just steps away. With mobility allowed in and out of the festival all day, festival goers shop and explore the area throughout the weekend.

www.theutcecho.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Restaurants#Live Music#Collective Clothing#Greek

Comments / 0

Community Policy