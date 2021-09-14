CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Why No-Code Entrepreneurship Is a Powerful Shift for Startup Founders

By Joan Westenberg
Inc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCode snobs are going to hate me for this, but no matter what they tell you when they're looking down their nose at people like me who make a living selling the products they build, you can be an entrepreneur without being a programmer. No-code platforms have rewritten what it...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Docs startup Almanac raises $34 million from Tiger as remote work shift hardens

“Companies are finding the shift to remote work is not a one-time aberration due to COVID,” Almanac CEO Adam Nathan tells TechCrunch. “Over the past several months we’ve seen pretty explosive revenue growth.”. Almanac, which builds a doc editor that takes feature cues like version control from developer platforms like...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Founders, angel investors are digital health startups' top funders

Digital health startups garner most of their funds from their founders, angel investors, friends and families, according to a Deloitte report. Deloitte analyzed a database of 1,000 digital health startups that applied to participate in its accelerator program's 2021 innovation competition to determine which types of investors were contributing most to the field's growth.
HEALTH
Inc.com

Lead With Empathy and Growth Will Follow

Growth is a tricky thing right now. If you're a venture-backed startup, it's the top thing investors want to see. But if you're a CEO leading a company through a lingering pandemic, constantly pushing your team to be more productive in order to fuel your business growth can seem ... insensitive.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Mobile Applications#Codeless#Mvp#Fireflysponsored
Inc.com

Watch: Everlane Founder Michael Preysman on Leading a Mission-Driven Brand

When he founded Everlane, Michael Preysman knew he wanted to build a different kind of clothing company. Today, the brand focuses on creating ethically manufactured, high-quality products. It uses what Preysman calls "radical transparency" to help customers know where materials came from and why they cost what they do. Even...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Report: Funding to women startup founders dropped in 2020 and it was already dismally low

According to the latest report from Crunchbase, there’s good news and bad news for female founders in 2021. First, the bad news. Funding to women founders dropped 22% year-over-year in 2020 and dwindled to just 2.2% of all venture funding through August of 2021. This is lower than what it’s been the past five years. However, with a male cofounder alongside, that number jumped to $15.9 billion or 11.7% of total funding.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

How to Create the Right Culture for Disruption to Occur

"Disruptive Innovation" was a term first used by Harvard Business School's Clayton Christensen nearly 25 years ago in his book, The Innovator's Dilemma to describe the process by which established businesses are challenged by upstart products or services. Disruption has become a well-used, if not over-used, buzzword in the current economy. In interview after interview, CEO after CEO have been talking about the importance of disruption to the future of their business. The problem, though, has been exactly that. Most of what's been occurring in regard to disruption has been talk. Unfortunately, talk rarely translates into disruptive behavior, particularly in established businesses where few people actually understand it, and which are, by their nature, culturally predisposed against it.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

6 Strategies to Better Your Leadership Skills and Confidence

Most business leaders focus first on providing guidance to their team, but neglect self-leadership as equally important. In my experience, many entrepreneurs rely too much on the perspective of a trusted advisor or try to emulate a competitor who is getting attention. Personal leadership is setting your own direction and making real decisions first.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Ways to Battle Burnout in Your Company for Good

Earlier this year, like so many other companies, my workplace heard loud and clear from our employees that they were feeling exhausted, disconnected, and burnt out. Sadly, this wasn't a surprise. The pace of high-growth organizations is often unsustainable. In a recent survey, nearly 70 percent of U.S workers said...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Hiring Lessons You Need to Learn From the Gig Economy

In today's extremely tight labor market, time-to-hire matters. If you are too slow, you risk losing candidates who accepting another offer from another faster company. And the longer you wait, the lower the quality will be, as top candidates go elsewhere. Customers and employees will also feel the negative impacts of slow hiring if you are understaffed and struggling to meet demand.
EDUCATION
MedCity News

MySugr founder launches new startup focused on diabetes care

Four years ago, Frank Westermann sold his previous startup, mySugr to Roche. The app, which lets people track their glucose levels, meals and exercise, became the foundation of Roche’s digital health services for people with diabetes. Now, Westermann is starting a new company, also focused on diabetes, with the goal...
HEALTH
Inc.com

Are Online Business Schools Profitable? Valuable?

You have an online business school or think you might like to start one. You wonder whether you can make money and build a business that has value. Here are some thoughts about online education today. Education is Business. There was a time when most educational institutions weren't viewed as...
EDUCATION
Inc.com

3 Steps to Killing Hustle Culture at Your Company in 3 Months

I wrote at the beginning of the summer about how the pandemic heightened the negative effect hustle culture was having on business was heightened by the pandemic. This made it even more essential for Americans to break the cycle of willingly overworking themselves. With summer wrapping up, I'd like to reveal how individual companies can eradicate the very notion of hustle culture from their premises.
ECONOMY
Tech Times

Why Startups Need a Custom Software Development

Start-ups need to embrace technology if they want to excel. The best way to do so is to opt for custom software development. Numerous custom software development companies can help you create the software which you want. With such software, you can make your end product better as well as...
SOFTWARE
slrlounge.com

Why did Pixieset Acquire Flothemes? Interview with the Founders

Last Month, Pixieset, a Vancouver-based software company best known for their client galleries, announced the acquisition of Flothemes, a premium WordPress theme developer. As with any acquisition, the first question that comes to mind is “why?” To gain a bit more insight, we reached out to the owners of Pixieset for a brief interview.
SOFTWARE
Orlando Business Journal

Co-founder to help lead education startup's national rollout, venture capital round

Orlando-based StudyDate LLC allows users to swipe right on the perfect study partners, and Austin Drury is co-leading efforts to expand StudyDate to more students. Drury co-founded the company alongside Shayna Rosen after the pair studied together at the University of Central Florida and aced their class. The company in March kicked off a pilot program with UCF to make the app available to 3,000 hospitality students. Next, StudyDate will pilot with students across the university before expanding nationally.
ORLANDO, FL
Android Headlines

TRUiC Releases More AI-powered Startup Tools

Over 30 million small businesses operated in the U.S in 2020. The U.S. has more unicorn startups than any other country. TRUiC released a suite of free AI-powered startup tools. When you think of companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook, what comes to mind? For one, they are all companies...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy