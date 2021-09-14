Updated look at Eagles salary cap after team converts $13.9M of Fletcher Cox's base salary into a bonus

With Philadelphia looking to keep their salary cap as free-flowing as possible, the Eagles have converted almost $14 million of Fletcher Cox’s 2021 base salary into a bonus.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles salary cap.

Cox base salary $15M

Cox’s base salary for 2021 was $15 million, with a $1 million roster bonus and a $4 million option bonus.

Eagles updated salary cap

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia had about $8M-$10M in space before the restructure, and the team now sits over the $21M-$22M threshold in space.

Contract extensions?

A handful of Eagles, including Dallas Goedert (TE), Zach Ertz (TE), Derek Barnett (DE), Josh Sweat (DE), Eric Wilson (LB) and Anthony Harris (S) are all viable and deserving candidates to remain in Philadelphia long term.