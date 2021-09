MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are making a difference in Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Volunteers have been in Louisiana all month, and more were deployed Sunday. A team from the Salvation Army left from Roseville headed to Louisiana. “My mom was born and raised in Louisiana, so this is very personal for me because it’s all people she was raised with and grew up with, so it’s kind of like going down to take care of my family’s people,” said Rebecca Snapp. They’ll be taking over a mobile feeding unit for two weeks providing food, water, and basic services to victims of Ida. Snapp admits that she...

