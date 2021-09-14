CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators News: Women's golf sits in third at Cougar Classic

By Adam Dubbin
 8 days ago
Things have slowed down in the Florida sports world as just one athletic program is in action as the women’s golf teed off their 2021-22 campaign on Monday at the Cougar Classic. Otherwise, all is fairly quiet save for the rising din of excitement as No. 1 Alabama comes to Gainesville this weekend for a tussle with the Gators in the Swamp. Until then, here is the latest from the Gator Nation.

Women's golf

The women’s golf team sits in third place at 8-under par after one of the Cougar Classic thanks to a surge in the second round. The Gators sat in fifth after the first round but turned it on to finish in the top three by the time play ended. The final round began this morning at 8:45 a.m. EDT at Yeamans Hall Club.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts outcome of Florida vs. Alabama.

Alabama and Florida are set to face off on Saturday in what could become one of the most entertaining college football games of the season. Coming into the game, Alabama is ranked No. 1 while Florida sits at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Despite some questions at quarterback for Florida, this game could very well turn into a high scoring shootout. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, however, does not think that the game will be very close.
ALABAMA STATE
