Gators News: Women's golf sits in third at Cougar Classic

Things have slowed down in the Florida sports world as just one athletic program is in action as the women’s golf teed off their 2021-22 campaign on Monday at the Cougar Classic. Otherwise, all is fairly quiet save for the rising din of excitement as No. 1 Alabama comes to Gainesville this weekend for a tussle with the Gators in the Swamp. Until then, here is the latest from the Gator Nation.

Women's golf

The women’s golf team sits in third place at 8-under par after one of the Cougar Classic thanks to a surge in the second round. The Gators sat in fifth after the first round but turned it on to finish in the top three by the time play ended. The final round began this morning at 8:45 a.m. EDT at Yeamans Hall Club.

Around the Swamp

