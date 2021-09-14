Gators News: Women's golf sits in third at Cougar Classic
Things have slowed down in the Florida sports world as just one athletic program is in action as the women’s golf teed off their 2021-22 campaign on Monday at the Cougar Classic. Otherwise, all is fairly quiet save for the rising din of excitement as No. 1 Alabama comes to Gainesville this weekend for a tussle with the Gators in the Swamp. Until then, here is the latest from the Gator Nation.
Women's golf
The women’s golf team sits in third place at 8-under par after one of the Cougar Classic thanks to a surge in the second round. The Gators sat in fifth after the first round but turned it on to finish in the top three by the time play ended. The final round began this morning at 8:45 a.m. EDT at Yeamans Hall Club.
Around the Swamp
- Latest AP Top 25 is feeling better about the Gators: The Gators’ rise in the AP Poll could hit a brick wall against ‘Bama next week.
- Here’s ESPN’s take on Florida’s quarterback battle: For the second week in a row, starting Gators quarterback Emory Jones struggled against an inferior opponent.
- Ranking all 14 SEC teams after two weeks of play: Here’s how the Southeastern Conference stacks up after Week 2.
- Gators just outside top 5 in latest College Football Power Index update: ESPN gives a projected win-loss record of 9.3-2.9 for the Gators and gives Florida less than a 1 percent chance of going undefeated.
- John Hevesy’s recruiting problems highlight Dan Mullen’s biggest flaw: If the Gators are going to find major success on the national stage, something has to change.
