PlayStation Remote Play Will Finally Support Streaming PS4 and PS5 Games over Mobile Data Beginning Tomorrow, New Update Planned for PS App Later This Month

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, Sony will push out a major firmware update for the PS5 and the company announced updates for both the PS Remote Play (Free) and PlayStation App (Free) with the former seeing a big update tomorrow. The PS Remote Play will finally support streaming PS4 and PS5 games over mobile data. Until this, the console and PS Remote Play were limited to only work over broadband. The PlayStation App will be updated on September 23rd with support for sharing screen broadcasts together from the app. This update will roll out on iOS first with Android set to roll out over the week. Check out the screenshots below for enabling mobile data remote play:

IN THIS ARTICLE
