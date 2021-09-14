CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have...

MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline of more than 6 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory declines of 432,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 1.7 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 3.8 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.78 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $70.49 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

Oil prices rise on expected U.S. stocks draw

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week after two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. Prices were also supported as some OPEC members struggle to raise output and by a...
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.68 at $70.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.42 to $73.92 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $4.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
investing.com

Oil Stockpile Dropped by 3.48 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. White House backs plan for renewable energy industry tax partnerships By Reuters - Sep 22, 2021. By Jarrett Renshaw and Laura Sanicola WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is backing...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17. That was slightly less than the average decline of 3.8 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline supplies, while distillate stockpiles were down by 2.6 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.5 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.06, or 1.5%, at $71.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.80 before the supply data.
investing.com

Fed Decision Day, Evergrande Limps on, Oil Inventories - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve may or may not announce the start of asset 'tapering'. China's troubled real estate developer buys itself another couple of days' grace with creditors. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) disappoints badly with its earnings and guidance, and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) ups the ante for Entain. Germany's growth outlook dims, but oil prices surge as U.S. crude stockpiles fall to their lowest in three years in the wake of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 22nd September.
jwnenergy.com

Shell investors get surprise $7 billion payout on shale deal

Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. The cash pledge comes less than two months after Shell raised its dividend by almost 40...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a second weekly climb in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 411 this week. That followed an increase of seven oil rigs last week as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 512, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
jwnenergy.com

Oil investor Warwick buys $450 million of Texas shale assets

One of the biggest U.S. investors in oil and natural gas wells is buying $450 million worth of assets in the Texas Eagle Ford shale basin from a renowned energy family in Dallas. Warwick Investment Group LLC, which owns stakes in more than 5,000 oil and gas wells, said Wednesday...
etftrends.com

Energy ETFs Strengthen on Shrinking U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles

Energy-related exchange traded funds rallied Wednesday, with oil prices hitting a six-week high, after a U.S. government report revealed a larger-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles. On Wednesday, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP) increased 0.6% and the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEArca: AMJ) advanced 1.0%. The more widely...
oilandgas360.com

EIA reports sharp decline in drilled but uncompleted shale well count

WASHINGTON – Based U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest Drilling Productivity Report, 5,957 drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) were in the United States in all DPR regions in July 2021, the lowest for any month since November 2017. The decline in DUCs in most major U.S. onshore oil-producing regions, especially in...
