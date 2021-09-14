As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17. That was slightly less than the average decline of 3.8 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline supplies, while distillate stockpiles were down by 2.6 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.5 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.06, or 1.5%, at $71.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.80 before the supply data.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO