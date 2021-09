Philippe starck unveils a new symbol for the city of Venice. philippe starck was invited by marco balich (the creator of the tree of life at expo 2015 and of most olympic ceremonies) to come up with a new symbol for veniSIA, a venice-based corporate accelerator dedicated to the development of business ideas and technological solutions capable of facing climate change and various environmental challenges. starting from one of the most representative icons of the city, the french designer unveils the ‘dream of winter gondola‘, that blends the identity of italian beauty and heritage with his talent to convey a message of worldwide resonance. the 3D image of the new gondola design will be exhibited at ca ‘foscari’s strategy innovation hub, where thousands of students will be able to study and appreciate it.

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO