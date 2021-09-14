Conference USA Roundtable: Expansion Candidates and Targets

With the latest round of college football shuffling and reseeding, this time involving the Big 12’s raid (or addition depending on your vantage point) of UCF, Houston and Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference, it’s only fair to look at where the American may turn to find new members. While there’s a tentative target date of 2024 for the three AAC members to begin play in the Big 12, all three schools may be let out prior. Our UDD Staff gives their thoughts on how the latest expansion could affect Conference USA and which schools may be prime candidates for the AAC.