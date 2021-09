Italy and coffee has a famous history, but global producer lavazza proves the bounty is more than just the bean. ‘lavazza design people. 1996/2020’ is a new book that maps the universe of lavazza design, the people and the creativity inside and outside the cup of joe. the long relationship between the brand and the world of design is reconstructed in a book for the first time, through the voice of contemporary observer virginio briatore and published by corraini edizionzi. the volume takes coffee connoisseurs on a journey through the latter-most 20th century to near present day, delving into the history of collaborations between the turin-based company and personalities within design. readers sip along to a unique industrial story.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO