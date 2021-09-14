Stats the way, uh-huh uh-huh, I like it - Week 1, 2021
In 2019, the Denver Broncos went for it on 4th down fifteen times (one fake punt). Counting that fake punt (which we converted on a pass from Andrew Beck to Tim Patrick), the Broncos converted on eleven of those fifteen. So in 2019 the Broncos were quite good when we decided to go for it on 4th down, but many of those were out of necessity when the team was down late in the game and punting was not an option.www.milehighreport.com
