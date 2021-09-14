CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The one area Jalen Hurts showed the most growth

NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons threw every blitz they had at Jalen Hurts, trying desperately to create a big play to turn the game around. They created big plays, all right. Big plays from Hurts. We talk so much about Hurts’ arm, his legs, his electrifying athletic ability that it’s easy to lose...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jalen Hurts looked like a star quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Jalen Hurts looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback in a...
NFL
art19.com

Nick Sirianni & Jalen Hurts ahead of Week 1: Eagles at Falcons

John Clark sits down and interviews the biggest names in Philadelphia sports. John Clark catches up with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the regular season. #Eagles. 0:00 - Nick Sirianni. 0:39 - How much...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles
chatsports.com

Falcons defense vs. Eagles offense: Is Jalen Hurts the answer in Philly?

It’s finally here. The 2021 season opens with a game that could set the tone for the Falcons defense going forward. Dean Pees is inheriting a unit that actually finished the 2020 season ranked 14th in DVOA, a surprising rank given the usually dire impressions fans have of this defense, and one aided by Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich righting the ship partway through the season.
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jalen Hurts, Eagles fly past disappointing Falcons in 32-6 win

Jalen Hurts passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles notch a solid 32-6 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught six passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, and the Eagles (1-0) outclassed the Falcons (0-1) in a matchup featuring two first-time head coaches in Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and Atlanta's Arthur Smith.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Davonte Smith, Jalen Hurts; victory in Eagles vs Falcons Game

Davonte Smith and Jalen Hurts lead the Eagles to Victory. And if that wasn’t enough, the two accomplished first touchdowns for the season in the Falcons game. Needless to say, they have a lot to smile about on their return to Philly. Eagles vs Falcons Game Ends in Victory for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is off to a great start

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jalen Hurts: franchise quarterback? He just might be if he continues this up! The Eagles’ second-year signal-caller went 27/35 (77% completion) for 264 yards (7.5 average), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 126.4 passer rating. He also had seven runs for 62 yards. That’s good stuff. As we said leading up to the game, it’s not like the Falcons have a very formidable defense. And it’s just one game. But, man, hard not to be encouraged about Hurts’ outlook after this one. As reflected by his very high completion percentage, Hurts was mostly accurate. He did a great job of managing the Eagles’ two-minute drill before the end of the first half, using his mobility to avoid pressure and move the chains. He capped that drive off with a bullet while throwing against his body to a diving Dallas Goedert. Such an impressive throw. Re-watching Hurts’ touchdown throw to Jalen Reagor, he stood in and delivered a perfect pass despite being pressure immediately arriving to him.
NFL
inquirer.com

Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage is the magic number for Eagles’ offensive coordinator

When looking over Jalen Hurts’ first stat sheet of the season, Shane Steichen’s favorite number was 77.1. The Eagles’ offensive coordinator said he was impressed with several aspects of Hurts’ performance in the team’s 32-6 road win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but the bottom line was the efficiency, evident by his completion percentage.
NFL
NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'in complete control' in blowout win over Falcons

Any lingering concerns about ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿' QB1 status in Philadelphia were washed away in a 32-6 blowout win over the Falcons in Atlanta. Hurts was marvelous, tossing for 264 yards, completing 77.1 percent of his passes with three TD tosses and no interceptions for a 126.4 passer rating. The QB also proved dangerous with his legs, scampering for 62 yards on seven carries as the Eagles leaned on run-pass options.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Jalen Hurts’ Haters have suddenly gone Quiet because they’re wrong

One of the hottest topics this past offseason among Eagles Fans and the "talking heads" on different media outlets was about Quarterback Jalen Hurts. People took very specific positions on whether they believed in Hurts as the Eagles Starter or if they thought that Philadelphia was making a mistake with the second year Quarterback. The voices of the "Haters" were very loud this offseason and stuck to their talking points like a politician at a televised debate.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Film Breakdown: How Jalen Hurts thrived against the Falcons

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles analysis comes from a special guest submission by Tim Jenkins. You can follow him on Twitter and be sure to check him out on YouTube for his weekly film reviews throughout the season. Jalen Hurts went absolutely nuts in Week 1...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy