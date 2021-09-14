To see fall colors, skip the tourist traps and head to these small Colorado towns instead

Coloradans know we’re approaching one of the best times of year to get out into the mountains. And also one of the shortest times. Starting early September, we’re watching the leaf changing forecast like hawks, hoping to hit the road for a day drive or weekend tour during the peak Colorado gold rush — on the aspen trees, that is. And while summer and winter seem to be the hardest times to find travel reservations — for hotels, restaurants, you name it — in our beloved mountain towns, fall is no joke, either.