After a shaky start, ‘key moments’ helped Chiefs defense finish off Browns

The Cleveland Browns are considered Super Bowl contenders in 2021. The defense will have to show up big in week one to start their journey. Well Cleveland Browns fans, the moment you have been waiting for since January is finally here. It’s game week, as the Browns will head to Kansas City to take on the defending AFC Champions. This will be no easy task, but if you want to be the best, you must beat the best. What better way to start the season than a victory against one of the Super Bowl favorites?

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO