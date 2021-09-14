CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The GameCube games we still love, 20 years later

By Engadget
Engadget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2001 was quite a memorable time in gaming. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto III, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Final Fantasy X. It was also the year Xbox made its debut, while the Sega Dreamcast bowed out. But while all that was going on Nintendo was still going strong, releasing the Game Boy Advance in March of that year and a new home system in September. The GameCube was quite a console, an adorable box with a great wireless controller and fun add-ons like the Game Boy Player.

Gamespot

The Nintendo GameCube Is Twenty Years Old Today

Two decades ago on September 14, 2001, the Nintendo GameCube officially launched in Japan. Nintendo fans in the US would have to wait until November 18 to get their hands on the console, while European markets officially received units of the successor to the N64 in May of 2002. Nintendo's latest gaming device was the first home console from the company to use optical discs, as even in the era of the PlayStation and the Sega Saturn, the company had stuck to cartridges for the N64.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

GameCube celebrates 20 years of experiences, games and indelible memories

Nintendo 64 has some of the best video games ever. Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time marked a before and after in the industry, but the console started a downward curve in terms of hardware sales. Before the Wii revolutionized the market, the GameCube was another hard drink for those in Kyoto, who failed to take flight against PlayStation 2 and Xbox. And yet the console is considered one of the best of Nintendo. Two decades have passed since its launch, on September 14, 2001 in Japanese territory. Twenty years of games, twenty years of experiences, twenty years of an unforgettable machine.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

20 Years On, The GameCube Controller Cannot Be Beat

The GameCube Controller — A 20 Year Retrospective. While it has been 20 years since the GameCube launched in Japan, Nintendo’s iconic lunchbox has upheld its popularity well past its intended retail lifespan. Although the last game for the system was released in 2007, the console has continued to see a second age of glory days long after its window of slated titles permanently closed. Due to its immense library of exclusives and Super Smash Bros. Melee becoming an esport, the GameCube’s relevancy will prolong itself for years to come. Ever since the Wii U was released, though, Nintendo has surprisingly ignored the console. The Big N not only refuses to rerelease its library through digital means but would not even allow the Wii’s backward compatible feature to return with its successor. One aspect of the GameCube though has continued to prevail with support even after the console and its games went out of production: the controller.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

20 Years Later: The Nintendo GameCube Is The Sixth Generation’s Unexpected Champion

20 years ago on September 14th, 2001, the GameCube launched in Japan as a struggling Nintendo stepped foot into a new generation. At the time of its release, Sony was dominating the competition as PlayStation’s rise to the top was imminent. The PlayStation 2 flaunted multimedia selling points its rivals lacked, Microsoft was just establishing the Xbox brand’s foundation, and Sega’s pedestal was on the brink of collapse. By the end of its lifespan, the GameCube may have been obliterated by its main competitor’s popularity, but in retrospect, it was arguably the unexpected champion of the sixth generation of consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The 25 best GameCube games of all time

With the GameCube just turning the ripe old age of 20, there's never been a better time to get nostalgic about the best GameCube games. Nintendo's quirky and much-beloved fourth home console had some absolutely smashing titles, which have gone down in history as some of Nintendo's most unique and eclectic games.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Nintendo GameCube's best games, ranked

The Nintendo GameCube turned 20 years old this week. And it's a weird one. With the benefit of hindsight, it's easy to see it was an influential console that played host to some of Nintendo's best ever titles. At the time? It was often painful to be a GameCube owner, with sub-standard third-party support and painfully long waits between the release of Nintendo's always stellar first-party releases.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

8 Nintendo GameCube games that need to come to Switch

The Nintendo GameCube is now 20 years old. It feels like only yesterday that I was lugging the purple cube around to my friends’ houses by its handle. It may not have been a sales monster like the Wii or Switch, but it’s a console that stirs fond memories of the early 2000s for myself and many others. It helped modernize 3D games, taking us out of the awkward transitional era we got with the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

